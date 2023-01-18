Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 10,300.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1349 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
See Also
