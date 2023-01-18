Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 24,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

