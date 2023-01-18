Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $7.52. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 39,255 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $240.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $251.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

