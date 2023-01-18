Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €53.42 ($58.07) and last traded at €53.25 ($57.88). Approximately 989,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.70 ($57.28).

SGO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.48 and its 200-day moving average is €43.10.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

