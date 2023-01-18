Comparing Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) & Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.62 billion 2.80 $241.85 million $3.16 13.81 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 9.03 $21.66 million N/A N/A

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 15.80% 753.52% 7.59% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Red Rock Resorts and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 5 6 0 2.55 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $47.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 13,894 slot machines, 240 table games, and 3,081 hotel rooms in the Las Vegas market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

