CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading Up 9.3%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 9.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.