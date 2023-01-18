Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after purchasing an additional 786,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after buying an additional 266,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 609,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 239,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Construction Partners Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.09 million. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.