Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 70,650.0% in December

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 70,650.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.96) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

