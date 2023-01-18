Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 70,650.0% in December

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 70,650.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.