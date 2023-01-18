Contrasting Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.39% 16.84% 1.22% Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.08% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 1.96 $22.52 million $3.22 7.26 Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.78 $3.77 million $1.03 10.71

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey locations. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.