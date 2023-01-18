Contrasting Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smart Powerr and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00

Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 134.95%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$12.23 million ($2.24) -0.95 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.20 $54.49 million $0.22 10.32

This table compares Smart Powerr and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12% Advantage Solutions 1.72% 6.80% 3.03%

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Smart Powerr on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

