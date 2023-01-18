Cormark Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.10

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJR.B. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.21.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 4.9 %

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$430.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.