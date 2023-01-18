Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

