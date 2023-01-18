Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 119.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.78. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$5.35.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

