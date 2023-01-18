Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Country Garden Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

