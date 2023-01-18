CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in December

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPCY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

