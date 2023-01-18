CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.66. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 54,749 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Terry Dean Stinson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

