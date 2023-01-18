Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,885.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

