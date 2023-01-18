Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 2,293.8% in December

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 2,293.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 356,473 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDI stock opened at $150.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $139.27 and a one year high of $175.80.

