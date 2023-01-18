Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $14.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

