Critical Contrast: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 48.74% 11.18% 6.18% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 2 10 3 0 2.07 Tritax Big Box REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AvalonBay Communities and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $202.78, suggesting a potential upside of 19.27%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Tritax Big Box REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 10.36 $1.00 billion $8.79 19.34 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.