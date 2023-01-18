Critical Survey: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) versus Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.62) -16.87 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($0.38) -2.63

Profitability

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -32.43% -30.46% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -811.74%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 332.60%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Summary

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering beats Anavex Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

