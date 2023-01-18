Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crocs were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 56.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

