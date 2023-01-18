Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23). 3,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The stock has a market cap of £17.33 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.