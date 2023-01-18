CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 4,186.2% in December

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 4,186.2% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CSPCY opened at 4.64 on Wednesday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of 3.37 and a 12 month high of 5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.56.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
