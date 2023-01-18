CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 4,186.2% in December

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 4,186.2% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSPCY opened at 4.64 on Wednesday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of 3.37 and a 12 month high of 5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.56.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

