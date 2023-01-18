Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

