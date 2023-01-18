Cwm LLC Acquires 803 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $103.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.