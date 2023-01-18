Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

