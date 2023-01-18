Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 278.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 70,077 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in WestRock by 87.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 65.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Insider Activity

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.