Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

