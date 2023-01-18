Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.