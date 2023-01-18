Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.