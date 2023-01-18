Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UDR by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 381,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.