Cwm LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

