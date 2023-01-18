Cwm LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Relx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Relx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,833,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($33.07) to GBX 2,730 ($33.31) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.85) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.51) to GBX 2,800 ($34.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

