Cwm LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

TFX stock opened at $241.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.23 and a 200-day moving average of $231.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

