Cwm LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

