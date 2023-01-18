Cwm LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 398,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,990,000 after acquiring an additional 245,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

TRGP stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

