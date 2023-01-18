Cwm LLC Has $111,000 Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 7,875.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000.
JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance
JIRE stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating).
