Cwm LLC Has $92,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

