Cwm LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

