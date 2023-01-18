Cwm LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

XHR opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

