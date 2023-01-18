Cwm LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.