Cwm LLC Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 252.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.