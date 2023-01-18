Cwm LLC Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

AECOM stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

