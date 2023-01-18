Cwm LLC Invests $106,000 in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUAG stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.