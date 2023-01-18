Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 742,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,392 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,139,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

