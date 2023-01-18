Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,952,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,130,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.78.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

