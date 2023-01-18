Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

