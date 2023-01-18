Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $163.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

