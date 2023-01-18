Cwm LLC Purchases 317 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $194,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $159,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 430,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,605,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,605,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,034. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRVL opened at $161.60 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $191.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.18.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

